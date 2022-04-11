'Let's get it on': Nets, Cavaliers to open play-in Tuesday

The play-in tournament determines the final two playoff seeds in the conference. With the regular season ended, the top six seeds in each conference are granted an automatic playoff berth. Seeds seven through ten are entered in a play-in tournament, while seeds 11 through 15 look to the lottery. The...
Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1 Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
That Kevin Durant is pretty good. He helped steer the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night to secure the no. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Playoffs. Durant didn’t even have to do much, as it...
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic strained his left calf in the third quarter and was then ruled out for the rest of the regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday night. Monday afternoon, Doncic received an MRI on his calf, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. MacMahon reported...
Kyrie Irving was the epitome of perfection in the first half of the Brooklyn Nets’ play-in showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so much so that Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum couldn’t believe what they saw. Irving erupted for 20 points in the first half as the Nets went...
The NBA post-season continued on Wednesday night as the first of the final eliminators in the Eastern and Western Conferences took place via the play-ins. Out East, the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks hosted the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets for the right to travel to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the battle for the eighth seed. Out West, No 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans hosted No 10 seed San Antonio Spurs for the right to face the LA Clippers for the final play-off spot.
The Atlanta Hawks are just one win away from making the playoffs again after beating the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers now stand in their way, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week. The Hawks came out firing against Charlotte...
The Brooklyn Nets are inching closer and closer to the team debut of Ben Simmons. That could happen as soon as the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs when the Nets take on the Boston Celtics, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN in an appearance on Get Up. Later...
With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
The Boston Celtics may have opened their series as betting underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets but one star NBA analyst thinks the No. 2 seed will have an easy time against an undermanned Brooklyn squad. Charles Barkley weighed in on the matchup on Inside the NBA Tuesday night after the...
Comments / 0