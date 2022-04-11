ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'Let's get it on': Nets, Cavaliers to open play-in Tuesday

By Bebeto Matthews
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Let's get it on': Nets, Cavaliers to open play-in...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1

Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1 Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
NHL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks

Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
MLB
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates

Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Atlanta Hawks cruise past Charlotte Hornets to set up Eastern Conference play-in clash with Cleveland Cavaliers, while New Orleans Pelicans beat San Antonio Spurs for LA Clippers showdown

The NBA post-season continued on Wednesday night as the first of the final eliminators in the Eastern and Western Conferences took place via the play-ins. Out East, the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks hosted the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets for the right to travel to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the battle for the eighth seed. Out West, No 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans hosted No 10 seed San Antonio Spurs for the right to face the LA Clippers for the final play-off spot.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy