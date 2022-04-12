ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Klopp not happy with Liverpool's TV fixtures

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp has criticised the demands of TV broadcasters as Liverpool look to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals. If the Reds, who hold a 3-1 advantage over Benfica, make it through their quarter-final second leg, the first match of the semi-final would be sandwiched between the Merseyside...

www.bbc.com

