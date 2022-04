DUNN –Errors doomed visiting West Bladen as the Lady Raiders of Midway took advantage of those miscues to build an 8-2 conference victory on Tuesday. Midway took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first inning, but after two scoreless innings, West Bladen scored two runs in the top of the fourth when Gracie Faircloth singled, Emmee Ward walked and Rylee Chadwick brought them both home with a double.

DUNN, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO