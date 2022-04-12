ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dine Out And Help Your Local Veterans Freedom Center

By Tom Drake
 1 day ago
Today at Applebee’s in Dubuque; select meals will help out a local organization as part of “Together WE Care Tuesday.” A purchase of select meals will see 50% of the sales go directly to the local Veteran’s Freedom Center when you mention you’re ordering for the...

