ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

French Montana Gives Love To Doja Cat Following Grammy Win: ‘She Works Very Hard’

By Jason Brow, Amira Borders
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

While Doja Cat continues to bask in the glory of her Grammy win, her fellow rap star, French Montana, tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that she earned that moment in the spotlight.

French Montana made sure to give Doja Cat her flowers following her big night at the Grammys. Days after Doja, 26, took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for her “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA), French, 37, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the Canada Dry sponsored launch event for his new “Big Comfy” music video. Doja appeared on French’s 2021 album, They Got Amnesia, and he gave love to his “Handstand” collaborator. “I love Doja,” said French. “Congratulations [to her]. She works hard—she works really hard.”

Hard work has paid off for both Doja and French, with the latter linking up with Canada Dry for a celebration of “big steppin’ in [your] slippers.” French’s “Big Comfy” is about living life to the fullest while staying home. “Big Comfy” is, as French describes in the hilarious video, when “the only thing turned up is the volume” when you’re “playing video games and watching cartoons.” It’s the new anthem for homebodies, the banger for those who have spent the last two years rediscovering the joy of a night in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKaIR_0f6qL1Og00

“I love it,” French tells HollywoodLife about “Big Comfy” and the new Canada Dry partnership. “It’s all about the comfort in your house – treat your house like a club.” And, like a club, French has the hookup for his close friends and family: his brother, Ayoub Kharbouch, makes a brief cameo in the visual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeToJ_0f6qL1Og00
Getty/Canada Dry

While French’s new song is about taking it easy, he’s actually been really busy. “Big Comfy” comes roughly half a year after They Got Amnesia. French’s fourth studio album arrived to positive reviews and featured appearances by John Legend and Rick Ross (“Touch The Sky”), Fabolous (“Don’t Get Far”), Fivio Foreign (“Panicking”), the late Pop Smoke and Lil Durk (“Stuck in the Jungle”) and Doja Cat and Saweetie (“Handstand”). Instead of resting on this accomplishment, he tells HollywoodLife that more music is in the pipe. “I’m dropping my album this year,” he tells HL. “I’m dropping my documentary. I’ve been working, so shout out to [record producer] Harry Fraud. Shout out to everybody.”

When asked what the documentary, French said it detailed “my life coming from Africa, coming to the Bronx, coming with my mother. French – born Karim Kharbouch in Morocco – emigrated to the United States with his family in the late 1990s. This upcoming documentary will look at his early life and how he “got my career off the floor,” he says. With so much content on the way, fans will have to get comfy with some Canada Dry until the album and the movie drops.

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Doja Cat Claims She’s Quitting Music After Paraguay Controversy

Doja Cat is ready to call it quits and hang up her mic after a controversy in Paraguay led to her being called out by fans. In a set of now-deleted tweets that were posted by Doja last night (March 24), the Californian rapper said that she was throwing in the towel on rapping. She was due to perform at Asuncionico 2022 - Music Festival Wizard in the South American country, but was unable to do so due to a major storm that caused flooding and major damage. However, it appears that how she handled the situation is what fans are griping over. Not the fact that the storm thwarted her show.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Harry Fraud
Person
Fabolous
Person
Doja Cat
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Montana#Grammy Awards#Hl#Canada Dry#Handstand
HollywoodLife

Brooke Burke Calls Out Tyra Banks’ ‘DWTS’ Hosting: ‘It’s Not A Place To Be A Diva’

Brooke Burke got candid about Tyra Banks hosting Dancing with the Stars. Given that she won the ABC dancing competition before co-hosting it from season 10 through 17, Brooke was asked her thoughts on Tyra’s job performance, as the former supermodel has been criticized for it. “She’s a diva. Everybody knows that she’s a diva. There’s nothing wrong with that. And I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. It’s not the place to be a diva,” Brooke shared on the latest Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Vows To Take 10-Year Break From Music Amid Pregnancy

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share some thoughts ahead of her next journey in motherhood and career. In a four-page message, the “Piece of Me” singer started the conversation by discussing how much of a “makeup junky” she is, confessing to receiving a ton of products from companies. She then went on to reflect on her past dealings of “waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad” as a performer getting her makeup done and noted her discontent with the situation: “I look back now and I’m like ‘how did I do that ???’ Honestly just the thought of being in the same building as them let alone the same room makes the hair on my arms stand up !!!”
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman praised for dumping boyfriend before vacation flight after being treated poorly by his mother

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’  trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Apologizes For Saying She's Quitting Music

Doja Cat has apologized to her fans on Twitter after saying that she was quitting music, last week. Doja got into a heated Twitter rant after going back and forth with fans who were upset she canceled a performance in Paraguay due to a heavy rainstorm. Doja returned to Twitter,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby during first appearance at Invictus Games: ‘Beautiful’

Meghan Markle is being praised for her kindness after giving her coat to a mother holding a baby while making her first appearance at the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry.On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being escorted to the venue in The Hague, Netherlands, by competitors when Meghan reportedly noticed that the temperature was dropping and handed her coat to a woman accompanying them and holding her baby, according to journalist Omid Scobie.Scobie shared a heartwarming video of the moment on Twitter on Friday, in which the duchess could be seen walking alongside the woman,...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy