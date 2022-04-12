French Montana Gives Love To Doja Cat Following Grammy Win: ‘She Works Very Hard’

While Doja Cat continues to bask in the glory of her Grammy win, her fellow rap star, French Montana, tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that she earned that moment in the spotlight.

French Montana made sure to give Doja Cat her flowers following her big night at the Grammys. Days after Doja, 26, took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for her “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA), French, 37, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the Canada Dry sponsored launch event for his new “Big Comfy” music video. Doja appeared on French’s 2021 album, They Got Amnesia, and he gave love to his “Handstand” collaborator. “I love Doja,” said French. “Congratulations [to her]. She works hard—she works really hard.”

Hard work has paid off for both Doja and French, with the latter linking up with Canada Dry for a celebration of “big steppin’ in [your] slippers.” French’s “Big Comfy” is about living life to the fullest while staying home. “Big Comfy” is, as French describes in the hilarious video, when “the only thing turned up is the volume” when you’re “playing video games and watching cartoons.” It’s the new anthem for homebodies, the banger for those who have spent the last two years rediscovering the joy of a night in.

“I love it,” French tells HollywoodLife about “Big Comfy” and the new Canada Dry partnership. “It’s all about the comfort in your house – treat your house like a club.” And, like a club, French has the hookup for his close friends and family: his brother, Ayoub Kharbouch, makes a brief cameo in the visual.

Getty/Canada Dry

While French’s new song is about taking it easy, he’s actually been really busy. “Big Comfy” comes roughly half a year after They Got Amnesia. French’s fourth studio album arrived to positive reviews and featured appearances by John Legend and Rick Ross (“Touch The Sky”), Fabolous (“Don’t Get Far”), Fivio Foreign (“Panicking”), the late Pop Smoke and Lil Durk (“Stuck in the Jungle”) and Doja Cat and Saweetie (“Handstand”). Instead of resting on this accomplishment, he tells HollywoodLife that more music is in the pipe. “I’m dropping my album this year,” he tells HL. “I’m dropping my documentary. I’ve been working, so shout out to [record producer] Harry Fraud. Shout out to everybody.”

When asked what the documentary, French said it detailed “my life coming from Africa, coming to the Bronx, coming with my mother. French – born Karim Kharbouch in Morocco – emigrated to the United States with his family in the late 1990s. This upcoming documentary will look at his early life and how he “got my career off the floor,” he says. With so much content on the way, fans will have to get comfy with some Canada Dry until the album and the movie drops.