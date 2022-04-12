This is Motherhood: Mocha Mom’s Cheli English-Figaro on why she started a community for Black mothers

This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas.

In this week’s special bonus episode of “This is Motherhood,” Emmy Award-winning TV journalist Joyce Brewer checks in with Cheli English-Figaro Co-Founder and President Emerita of Mocha Moms, the premier voice and support group for mothers of color. After Cheli English-Figaro left a successful career as an attorney to be a stay-at-home mother, she looked actively for a community of Black mothers – she and her Co-Founders turned that community she built into Mocha Moms. Mocha Moms now has more than 100 chapters in the U.S. Joyce talks to Cheli about their decisions to become a stay-at-home mother and why they think their families initially reacted with shock, why mothers of color need support systems and communities throughout their motherhood journey, and why all mothers are “working mothers,” whether they get paid for it or not.