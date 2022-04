Lines are memorized and the characters of the spring production at the Main are getting set to take to the stage for your enjoyment, April 1-3. Come see this comedy of bumbling thieves in “You Can’t Be Too Careful” with stage times at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and a special 2 p.m. performance Sunday, April 3.

