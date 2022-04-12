ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Football: Bulldogs' 2022 Schedule Analysis

By Jon Kinne
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 41 years, Georgia will open up a college football season as defending national champions. There will be key personnel losses in 2022, but whether or not that results in losses on the field remains to be seen. If you go by the schedule, it's...

