David Novak

Since most Americans spend 40-plus hours a week at their jobs, it's ideal to work at a company where you feel happy to be there. Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees by...
Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
Companies that adopted permanent remote-work policies during the pandemic are doubling down on their commitments to flexibility while major companies like Google and Twitter call employees back to offices this month. But it's only a matter of time before in-person requirements become passé, says Annie Dean, who leads distributed workforce...
Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
(Reuters) - O'Melveny & Myers said Tuesday it's guiding New York-based sports and entertainment company ReKTGlobal Inc in its $470 million acquisition by metaverse development company Infinite Reality LLC, as big firm client interest grows in virtual world environments. ReKTGlobal, which focuses on global e-sports, aims to use Infinite Reality's...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors against selling off all their holdings, even as the markets continue to roil. "No matter how scared you get, most people aren't nimble enough to get out of this market and then get back in again at a good price. That's why it's a mistake to sell everything even as the market's gotten more difficult," the "Mad Money" host said.
According to experts, female CEOs are on the rise. In fact, in 2021 Fortune revealed the number of Fortune 500 companies being led by a woman is now 41! Obviously, 41 out of 500 businesses being run by a female is incredibly low. Sadly, women's leadership roles among America's largest companies only make up 8.1% of Fortune 500 chief executive positions.
Recently, Joe Lonsdale shared his opinion on Elon Musk. He thinks that Musk will force Twitter to confront its censorship. Musk has a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk backtracked from taking a board position at Twitter just before signing on to the board. Coming back to Lonsdale, he's a highly regarded tech entrepreneur and investor. What's his net worth?
(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Tuesday Greg Garland will step down as chief executive officer on July 1 after 10 years of being at the helm. Garland will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors and Mark Lashier, president and chief operating officer, will assume the CEO’s role, the U.S. refiner said.
Click here to read the full article. The WNBA announced a groundbreaking $75 million capital raise back in early February. That announcement came less than two months after it was reported that Genius Sports had acquired a minority stake in the CFL’s newly formed commercial arm, CFL Ventures. Park Lane VP Edwin Draughan said those developments are part of a broader trend taking place across the global sports industry. “We’ve started to see leagues create new entities to market and manage their media and commercial rights, assets that have the potential to attract strategic and financial capital.” While some sports...
CrowdStrike has received a Provisional Authorization to Operate at Impact Level 4 to protect critical U.S. DoD assets. Crowdstrike shares have traded between $150.02 and $298.48 over a 52-week period. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What...
A 2020 UCLA study found that approximately 15% of couples will have trouble getting pregnant, but Kindbody, which has spun up a network of fertility clinics since its founding in 2018, has taken a holistic approach to the issue. With a focus on education that addresses the fragmentation associated with...
Coca-Cola Co. ’s in-house legal team has a new international general counsel in G. Wilfred “Willie” Hernandez, who has more than two decades of experience in the technology sector. Hernandez was hired after spending two years at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., where he was head of...
JPMorgan Chase's healthcare venture, Morgan Health, is seeking vice presidents for investments and quality, according to its recent job postings. Morgan Health Ventures, the company's investment arm, posted an open position April 6 seeking a vice president. The vice president would be "part of a team focused on accelerating health system improvement," according to the posting.
April 11 (UPI) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire Texas-based enterprise security company SailPoint Technologies Holdings, the company announced Monday. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo, a private equity software investment company, said it will pay approximately $6.9 billion in the all-cash transaction. The announcement sent shares of SailPoint soaring on the New...
Comments / 0