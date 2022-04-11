David Novak

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors against selling off all their holdings, even as the markets continue to roil. "No matter how scared you get, most people aren't nimble enough to get out of this market and then get back in again at a good price. That's why it's a mistake to sell everything even as the market's gotten more difficult," the "Mad Money" host said.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO