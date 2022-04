BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is working to protect its animals while also making sure people who treat them badly, even during disasters, will be punished. “To educate animal owners and prosecute those who neglect or abuse animals.” That is the goal of a new set of ordinances in Beaufort County in front […]

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 20 DAYS AGO