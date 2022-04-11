Director's Weekly Message, April 10, 2022

Dear Patrons,

April is Arab American Heritage Month, when we recognize Arab Americans and their contributions to this country. In celebration, we are hosting a reading and conversation with the award-winning Arab American authors Hala Alyan, the author of The Arsonists’ City; Randa Jarrar, the author of A Map of Home and the collection of stories Him, Me, Muhammad Ali; and Jess Rizkallah, a Lebanese American writer and the illustrator and author of the poetry collection the magic my body becomes. Registration is required to participate in this virtual program.

We all watched as the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7. Judge Jackson is the first Black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, and we celebrate her historic confirmation.

Outdoor Programs for Kids

This week, these outdoor programs for young children will be offered (weather permitting) at our Central Square, Collins, Main, O’Connell, O’Neill, and Valente locations:

Outdoor Songs & Stories: All ages are invited to sing, dance, and share a story!

Story Time: All ages are invited to join us for a half hour of stories!

Please see the events calendar for further details. Registration is not required.

Outdoor Baby Lapsit (Main)

Monday, April 11

10-10:20 a.m.

Enjoy time with other parents, caregivers, and babies to learn, play, and develop language and motor skills. Come prepared to sit outside on the ground with your baby in your lap. Registration is required.

Wellness for Seniors (Virtual)

Monday, April 11

11-11:45 a.m.

Breathe, stretch, and dance your way to a blissful body, joyous heart, and a steady, quiet mind! Open to all levels and abilities.

Registration is required for each session.

Equipment and Studio Reservation (Main)

Monday, April 11, 1-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

During this time period, anyone who has completed Hive Safety Training and is badged to use equipment or studio(s) can

reserve Hive equipment or studio spaces. Learn more about becoming a badged maker. Staff will assist participants as they are able. Registration is required.

Nerd Alert! When Poop Becomes Medicine: Using the Bacteria in Our Guts to Transform Public Health (Main)

Monday, April 11

6:30-7:30 p.m.

We usually treat bacteria as enemies that make us sick, but what if they could also heal us? In this talk, we'll learn how a local stool bank uses bacteria to treat antibiotic-resistant infections and what's next for this promising new field of medicine. Presented by Justin Chen of OpenBiome. All ages welcome.

Registration is encouraged but not required.

ESOL Classes (Central Square)

Tuesdays and Thursdays

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., and 3-4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays

10:30 a.m.-Noon

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes occur at the Central Square Branch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Beginner ESOL takes place at 10:30 a.m., Intermediate ESOL at 11 a.m., Higher Beginner ESOL at 1:00 p.m., and Advanced ESOL at 3 p.m.

Registration is required for each class.

Glowforge 101: Creative Laser Cutting, Parts 1 & 2 (Main)

Tuesday, April 12 & Wednesday, April 13

4-5 p.m.

Friday, April 15 & Saturday, April 16

11 a.m.-Noon

Learn how to cut, engrave, and shape designs from a variety of materials using the Glowforge Pro laser cutter in this two-part series. In Part 1, you will use the camera for focusing and scanning your own images, properly select materials for your project, and fabricate your first design. In Part 2, you will create digital artwork for the Glowforge Pro and learn file formatting for production. You must complete Hive Safety Training before participating in this program. Registration is required

.

Jumpstart Your Financial Future: Protecting You and Your Assets (Virtual)

Tuesday, April 12

7-8 p.m.

Life as an independent adult can feel complicated and overwhelming. How can you be ready for the challenges ahead? Learn how to organize and prepare for your adult life in the second session of this workshop presented by the Babson Financial Literacy Project, a not-for-profit program designed by Babson College finance professors to help young adults acquire the necessary knowledge and skills for long-term financial prosperity and independence. Registration is required.

XR Lab 101 (Main)

Tuesday, April 12

7-8 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

4-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Extended reality (XR) opens the door to worlds and experiences outside the everyday through virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality equipment. Test drive our Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality glasses, Structure Sensor 3D scanner, Merge headsets, and more. You must complete Hive Safety Training before registering for this workshop. Registration is required for each session

.

Cambridge Room Lecture Series: Democratizing Book Collecting: The First Bibliophiles of Cambridge (Virtual)

Wednesday, April 13

12-1 p.m.

Join Drew Griffin, Senior Librarian at the Library, as he delves into the history of book collection in Cambridge. Two bibliophiles, Thomas Dowse and George Livermore, showed a distinctly American approach to book collecting. Unlike their British peers, they came from humble backgrounds, didn't attend college, and emphasized the democratic nature of their bookish pursuits by opening their libraries to the public (Dowse) and writing articles on book collecting for the nascent Cambridge Chronicle (Livermore). Registration is required

.

Résumé and Job Application Support (Central Square)

Wednesday, April 13

1-3 p.m.

Are you looking for assistance creating a résumé or looking for a job? Drop by the Central Square Branch for assistance with preparing a résumé, conducting a job search online, and completing online applications. No registration is required. Learn more.

Vinyl Cutting 101 (Main)

Wednesday, April 13

1-2 p.m.

Friday, April 15

9:30-10:30 a.m. & 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Would you like to make your own vinyl signs, stickers, or images to transfer to T-shirts and other textiles? In this workshop, you can learn how to use our Roland Camm-1 GS-24 vinyl cutter. You can then design a sticker and cut it with our vinyl cutter! You must complete Hive Safety Training before registering for this workshop. Registration is required

for each session.

Read to a Dog (O’Neill)

Wednesday, April 13

3-4 p.m.

Read with a cuddly friend! Trained therapy dogs provide warm and nonjudgmental reading companions for new or experienced readers up to age 14. Registration is required

for each 10-minute time slot, and it begins on Wednesday, April 6, by calling or visiting the O’Neill Branch (617-349-4023).

Urban Gardening: Grow Your Own Sprouts (Virtual)

Wednesday, April 13

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Learn how to grow your own sprouts with a wide range of seeds, including radish, pea, chickpea, mung bean, alfalfa, fenugreek, sunflower, lentil, and broccoli. Presented by the Trustees Boston Community Gardens Program. Registration is required

.

Know Your Rights (Virtual)

Wednesday, April 13

6-7:30 p.m.

This free workshop will focus on the rights of immigrants in our community. You will learn about changes in legal processes, helpful community resources, and protecting your personal information from scams. This event is presented in collaboration with the Political Asylum/Immigration Representation (PAIR) Project, the City's Commission on Immigrant Rights and Citizenship, and the Cambridge Police Department. Registration is required

.

Navigating Alone: Tools for Creating Your Plan for Aging Well (Virtual)

Thursday, April 14

10:30-11:30 a.m.

In this lecture and workshop series for active older adults, Ailene Gerhardt of Beacon Patient Solutions LLC will explore the special considerations and planning needs of people aging alone (adults who, because of choice or circumstance, are without the support structure of adult children or other close family). In session 6, we’ll discuss how to create, maintain, and enhance your support system. Presented in collaboration with Cambridge Neighbors. Registration is required.

Warm regards,

Maria McCauley, Ph.D.

Director of Libraries