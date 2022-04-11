Daily Log 4.10.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 8-10th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

04/10/202210:50

INCIDENT22002401

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that took place in Porter Square.

04/10/202211:03

INCIDENT22002402

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

CAMBRIDGE ST

The Cambridge Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to Cambridge Street for an unattended suitcase on the sidewalk in front of a government building. There were no threats made or any other suspicious circumstances involving the suitcase. The suitcase was cleared after an investigation by EOD of any hazardous items and disposed of in the proper manner.

04/10/202212:27

INCIDENT22002405

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

PROSPECT ST

A Prospect Street business owner reported a past larceny from a building.

04/10/202212:53

INCIDENT22002407

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CONCORD TPKE

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred on Concord Turnpike.

04/10/202213:53

INCIDENT22002408

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to 1600 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a disturbance.

04/10/202215:25

INCIDENT22002411

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

BROOKLINE ST

A car was broken into at Brookline Street.

04/10/202218:54

INCIDENT22002415

LARCENY UNDER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)

CREIGHTON ST

A Creighton Street resident was scammed out of money.

04/10/202219:04

INCIDENT22002416

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

WHITE ST

Cambridge Police responded to White Street for a shoplifting.

04/10/202220:04

INCIDENT22002418

MISC. REPORT TYPE

SHERMAN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Sherman St. for a miscellaneous report.

04/09/202201:38

INCIDENT22002376

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Mass Ave. for a report of a fight.

04/09/202203:00

INCIDENT22002378

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police were called to the area of the library at Broadway for a report of a missing person. Officers located the missing person and discovered that they had vandalized the porch of a residence on Trowbridge Street.

04/09/202208:05

INCIDENT22002380

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MAGAZINE ST

A Magazine Street resident reports a larceny from a building.

04/09/202211:14

INCIDENT22002385

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

GARFIELD ST

A Charlestown resident reports a stolen electric bicycle

04/09/202212:01

INCIDENT22002384

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cambridge Street for a motor vehicle crash versus a cyclist.

04/09/202212:36

INCIDENT22002386

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

PROSPECT ST

Cambridge Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Hampshire and Prospect Street. As a result, the operator is being summonsed for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

04/09/202214:20

INCIDENT22002387

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

WHITE ST

A Brighton resident reports a leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage.

04/09/202214:43

INCIDENT22002388

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny from a Cambridge resident.

04/09/202214:44

INCIDENT22002390

IDENTITY FRAUD

REGENT ST

Cambridge Police took a report for identity theft from a Cambridge resident.

04/09/202214:50

INCIDENT22002392

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MOONEY ST

Cambridge Police took a hit-and-run report for a Cambridge business.

04/09/202216:49

INCIDENT22002393

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MAGAZINE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Magazine Street residence for multiple noise complaints for an ongoing issue between neighbors. A report was taken.

04/09/202217:32

INCIDENT22002394

SHOPLIFTING $250+ BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Cambridge Police responded to an Alewife Brook Parkway department store for a shoplifting in progress. Upon further investigation, Richard Souza, 34, 444 Harrison Avenue in Boston, was placed under arrest for shoplifting over $250 worth of items by concealing it in his bag and exiting the store.

04/09/202217:44

INCIDENT22002395

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

KIRKLAND ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny.

04/09/202219:23

INCIDENT22002398

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

BERKSHIRE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Berkshire Street for a report of a person who motioned as if they had a weapon.

04/09/202221:06

INCIDENT22002399

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

HURON AVE

Cambridge Police witnessed a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Huron Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.

04/08/202209:47

INCIDENT22002357

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

SIXTH ST

A moped was stolen from Jefferson Park.

04/08/202212:45

INCIDENT22002360

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MEMORIAL DR

Cambridge Police responded to the 500 block of Memorial Drive for reports of suspicious activity.

04/08/202214:54

INCIDENT22002363

B&E FOR MISDEMEANOR C266 S16A

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a report of a past breaking and entering.

04/08/202215:18

INCIDENT22002362

IDENTITY FRAUD

MT AUBURN ST

A Connecticut resident spoke with Cambridge Police Tele-Serve regarding bank fraud. An unknown suspect impersonated the victim and made a withdrawal from a Cambridge bank.

04/08/202215:30

INCIDENT22002361

OUI DRUGS C90 S24(1)(A)(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Nina Siciliano, 32 Kent Street in Somerville, was arrested and charged with OUI Drugs, Operating after License Suspension, Restricted Lane Violation (Bus Lane Only), and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue at Gold Star Road for a motor vehicle crash. Siciliano was one of the operators involved in the crash. Siciliano’s speech was slurred, she fumbled to obtain her license, she was unsteady on her feet, and she displayed numerous indicators of impairment during roadside assessment. Siciliano admitted to consuming a sleep aid prior to the crash. Siciliano was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was also operating her motor vehicle in a restricted lane - bus lane only.

04/08/202217:12

INCIDENT22002365

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

FRANKLIN ST

A Melrose resident called Cambridge Police Tele-Serve to report a hit and run property damage to their vehicle parked inside the Franklin Street garage sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 3:20 p.m., after an unknown vehicle struck the rear bumper causing minor damage.

04/08/202218:34

INCIDENT22002368

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

NEWTOWNE CT

Cambridge Police responded to Newtowne Court for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

04/08/202219:12

INCIDENT22002370

UNFOUNDED REPORT

APPLETON ST

Cambridge Police responded to Huron Avenue for an unfounded report.

04/08/202222:02

INCIDENT22002373

M/V BLOCKING BICYCLE LANE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Malden resident was summonsed to Cambridge District Court after an investigation into a parking violation led to Officers discovering that the operator was operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. He had left the motor vehicle running unattended and parked in a bicycle lane in front of Massachusetts Avenue.