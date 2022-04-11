Daily Log 4.10.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 8-10th, 2022
Type #
Date & Time
04/10/202210:50
INCIDENT22002401
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that took place in Porter Square.
04/10/202211:03
INCIDENT22002402
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION
CAMBRIDGE ST
The Cambridge Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to Cambridge Street for an unattended suitcase on the sidewalk in front of a government building. There were no threats made or any other suspicious circumstances involving the suitcase. The suitcase was cleared after an investigation by EOD of any hazardous items and disposed of in the proper manner.
04/10/202212:27
INCIDENT22002405
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
PROSPECT ST
A Prospect Street business owner reported a past larceny from a building.
04/10/202212:53
INCIDENT22002407
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CONCORD TPKE
Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred on Concord Turnpike.
04/10/202213:53
INCIDENT22002408
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to 1600 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a disturbance.
04/10/202215:25
INCIDENT22002411
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
BROOKLINE ST
A car was broken into at Brookline Street.
04/10/202218:54
INCIDENT22002415
LARCENY UNDER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)
CREIGHTON ST
A Creighton Street resident was scammed out of money.
04/10/202219:04
INCIDENT22002416
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
WHITE ST
Cambridge Police responded to White Street for a shoplifting.
04/10/202220:04
INCIDENT22002418
MISC. REPORT TYPE
SHERMAN ST
Cambridge Police responded to Sherman St. for a miscellaneous report.
04/09/202201:38
INCIDENT22002376
ASSAULT C265 S13A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Mass Ave. for a report of a fight.
04/09/202203:00
INCIDENT22002378
VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A
BROADWAY
Cambridge Police were called to the area of the library at Broadway for a report of a missing person. Officers located the missing person and discovered that they had vandalized the porch of a residence on Trowbridge Street.
04/09/202208:05
INCIDENT22002380
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
MAGAZINE ST
A Magazine Street resident reports a larceny from a building.
04/09/202211:14
INCIDENT22002385
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
GARFIELD ST
A Charlestown resident reports a stolen electric bicycle
04/09/202212:01
INCIDENT22002384
MISC. REPORT TYPE
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cambridge Street for a motor vehicle crash versus a cyclist.
04/09/202212:36
INCIDENT22002386
UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10
PROSPECT ST
Cambridge Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Hampshire and Prospect Street. As a result, the operator is being summonsed for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
04/09/202214:20
INCIDENT22002387
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
WHITE ST
A Brighton resident reports a leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage.
04/09/202214:43
INCIDENT22002388
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny from a Cambridge resident.
04/09/202214:44
INCIDENT22002390
IDENTITY FRAUD
REGENT ST
Cambridge Police took a report for identity theft from a Cambridge resident.
04/09/202214:50
INCIDENT22002392
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
MOONEY ST
Cambridge Police took a hit-and-run report for a Cambridge business.
04/09/202216:49
INCIDENT22002393
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MAGAZINE ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Magazine Street residence for multiple noise complaints for an ongoing issue between neighbors. A report was taken.
04/09/202217:32
INCIDENT22002394
SHOPLIFTING $250+ BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
Cambridge Police responded to an Alewife Brook Parkway department store for a shoplifting in progress. Upon further investigation, Richard Souza, 34, 444 Harrison Avenue in Boston, was placed under arrest for shoplifting over $250 worth of items by concealing it in his bag and exiting the store.
04/09/202217:44
INCIDENT22002395
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
KIRKLAND ST
Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny.
04/09/202219:23
INCIDENT22002398
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
BERKSHIRE ST
Cambridge Police responded to Berkshire Street for a report of a person who motioned as if they had a weapon.
04/09/202221:06
INCIDENT22002399
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
HURON AVE
Cambridge Police witnessed a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Huron Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.
04/08/202209:47
INCIDENT22002357
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
SIXTH ST
A moped was stolen from Jefferson Park.
04/08/202212:45
INCIDENT22002360
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MEMORIAL DR
Cambridge Police responded to the 500 block of Memorial Drive for reports of suspicious activity.
04/08/202214:54
INCIDENT22002363
B&E FOR MISDEMEANOR C266 S16A
PUTNAM AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a report of a past breaking and entering.
04/08/202215:18
INCIDENT22002362
IDENTITY FRAUD
MT AUBURN ST
A Connecticut resident spoke with Cambridge Police Tele-Serve regarding bank fraud. An unknown suspect impersonated the victim and made a withdrawal from a Cambridge bank.
04/08/202215:30
INCIDENT22002361
OUI DRUGS C90 S24(1)(A)(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Nina Siciliano, 32 Kent Street in Somerville, was arrested and charged with OUI Drugs, Operating after License Suspension, Restricted Lane Violation (Bus Lane Only), and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue at Gold Star Road for a motor vehicle crash. Siciliano was one of the operators involved in the crash. Siciliano’s speech was slurred, she fumbled to obtain her license, she was unsteady on her feet, and she displayed numerous indicators of impairment during roadside assessment. Siciliano admitted to consuming a sleep aid prior to the crash. Siciliano was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was also operating her motor vehicle in a restricted lane - bus lane only.
04/08/202217:12
INCIDENT22002365
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
FRANKLIN ST
A Melrose resident called Cambridge Police Tele-Serve to report a hit and run property damage to their vehicle parked inside the Franklin Street garage sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 3:20 p.m., after an unknown vehicle struck the rear bumper causing minor damage.
04/08/202218:34
INCIDENT22002368
MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28
NEWTOWNE CT
Cambridge Police responded to Newtowne Court for a report of a motor vehicle theft.
04/08/202219:12
INCIDENT22002370
UNFOUNDED REPORT
APPLETON ST
Cambridge Police responded to Huron Avenue for an unfounded report.
04/08/202222:02
INCIDENT22002373
M/V BLOCKING BICYCLE LANE
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Malden resident was summonsed to Cambridge District Court after an investigation into a parking violation led to Officers discovering that the operator was operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. He had left the motor vehicle running unattended and parked in a bicycle lane in front of Massachusetts Avenue.
Comments / 0