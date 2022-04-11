ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Business Workshop Series Launches This Spring

Thinking about opening a restaurant? Do you own a brand-new food business and could use some guidance? The Cambridge Community Development Department is partnering with CommonWealth Kitchen to host virtual food business workshops in May and June. These workshops, part of the Cambridge Food Business Incubator Program, are geared toward prospective and new food business owners and are free and open to all.

Market Opportunity and Analysis

Thursday, May 5, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To build a successful food business, first you need to understand your customer base. This workshop will help you identify your market, the needs of your potential customers, and how to meet those needs.

Budgeting for your Food Business

Wednesday, June 8, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Whether you are planning to start a food business or already are in the startup stage, budgeting is a key skill to help you succeed in the industry. This workshop will teach you how to develop a strategic budget to help set your new business up for success.

The Cambridge Food Business Incubator Program aims to support food businesses by offering technical assistance and other resources. It focuses on first-time business owners, and food entrepreneurs who have been historically excluded from economic opportunity. The program helps Cambridge food entrepreneurs strengthen and grow their business through low-, or no-cost opportunities.

Commonwealth Kitchen is a food business incubator nonprofit that operates two shared commercial kitchen facilities in Boston and one kiosk in Kendall Square. The Kendall Square kiosk features a rotating selection of CommonWealth Kitchen food business graduates.

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

