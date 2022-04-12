ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Illinois Couple Make Whoopie in Taxi, Man Then ‘Stiffs’ Driver…

By Captain Jack
 3 days ago
Nothing good happens after midnight, remember? This couple tried to get "frisky" in the back of a Taxi in Orland Park, Illinois...the result? A ticked off taxi driver also getting "stiffed," wait, what? SG. Andrew Vukovich and Stefanie Herringer refused to pay the driver after he stopped the taxi...

