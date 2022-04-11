Construction Worker Arrested Following Double Stabbing at Cambridge Construction Site

Carcensky Salvant, 21, Randolph, has been charged with two counts of Armed Assault to Murder, two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (knife), and Assault and Battery to Collect a Loan following a non-fatal, double-stabbing at a construction site early this morning on Wheeler Street in Cambridge. At approximately 7:15 a.m., Officers responded to a report that

two workers were stabbed by a co-worker over an alleged debt that was owed by a victim to the suspect. A male victim was stabbed in the leg by the suspect while on a ladder, while another male co-worker who attempted to interfere was stabbed in his back. A third co-worker was able to successfully disarm a folding knife from the suspect and restrain him until officers arrived and placed him in handcuffs. Due to the construction, officers and first responders had to utilize ladders and an unfinished stairwell to access the crime scene. Upon their arrival, officers were able to successfully apply a tourniquet to assist the victim stabbed in the leg. Both victims sustained serious, but what are not believed to be life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene by CPD and Cambridge Fire, and then extricated from third floor by Cambridge Fire. The victims were transported to local hospitals by Pro EMS. The knife was recovered by officers and taken into evidence.

Salvant is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court later today.