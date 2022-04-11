ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Construction Worker Arrested Following Double Stabbing at Cambridge Construction Site

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0f6q1UGh00

Carcensky Salvant, 21, Randolph, has been charged with two counts of Armed Assault to Murder, two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (knife), and Assault and Battery to Collect a Loan following a non-fatal, double-stabbing at a construction site early this morning on Wheeler Street in Cambridge. At approximately 7:15 a.m., Officers responded to a report that

two workers were stabbed by a co-worker over an alleged debt that was owed by a victim to the suspect. A male victim was stabbed in the leg by the suspect while on a ladder, while another male co-worker who attempted to interfere was stabbed in his back. A third co-worker was able to successfully disarm a folding knife from the suspect and restrain him until officers arrived and placed him in handcuffs. Due to the construction, officers and first responders had to utilize ladders and an unfinished stairwell to access the crime scene. Upon their arrival, officers were able to successfully apply a tourniquet to assist the victim stabbed in the leg. Both victims sustained serious, but what are not believed to be life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene by CPD and Cambridge Fire, and then extricated from third floor by Cambridge Fire. The victims were transported to local hospitals by Pro EMS. The knife was recovered by officers and taken into evidence.

Salvant is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court later today.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, MA
Randolph, MA
Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KION News Channel 5/46

2 more teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MARCH 21, 2022 at 1:17 p.m.-- Watsonville Police said that two suspects that were wanted for a stabbing that occurred last Tuesday have been taken into custody. A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Saturday morning in Watsonville, according to police. All four suspects allegedly involved in the incident have been The post 2 more teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Construction Site#Armed Assault To Murder#Assault#Cpd#Pro Ems#Cambridge District Court
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Reaches Out for Help After a Senseless Tragedy

Absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of her dear friend, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) asked her fans and followers for a personal favor. Sharing the news that her friend, Max, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident, the Y&R Daytime Emmy winner implored those who follow her on social media to assist the authorities in bringing his killer to justice.
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Woman, 33, Found Dead Inside Essex Home: Police

A 33-year-old woman from Baltimore County was found dead inside her home after police conducted a wellness check, authorities said. Officers found Bradyna Henson dead inside her home, located at 21221 Windjammer Court in Essex, around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore County Police said. Police said Henson showed no signs of apparent trauma.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
11Alive

Crews extricate workers at Atlanta construction site

ATLANTA — Three workers are injured after a wall fell at a construction site on Saturday morning. A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to a construction site at 97 Stratford Drive NW around 11:30 a.m. A caller told authorities a wall fell on workers at the...
ATLANTA, GA
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

19
Followers
915
Post
604
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy