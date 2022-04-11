Post-Doctoral Research Position

Degenerative lumbar spine disease is becoming increasingly prevalent in the aging population. Surgical treatment is the standard treatment modality for intractable cases, but the reoperation rate remains high. We conducted this study to longitudinally evaluate the impact of health risk factors on the risk of lumbar spine reoperation in Koreans aged over 40Â years. Subjects aged"‰>"‰40Â years who underwent their first lumbar spinal surgery between January 2005 and December 2008 were selected and followed up until 2015. A total of 6300 people were included. The reoperation rate during the 10-year follow-up period was 13.2% (831/6300 patients). The reoperation rate was the highest in patients in their 60Â s (15.4%, P"‰<"‰0.05). The reoperation rates were also significantly higher in men (vs. women: 14.7% vs. 11.7%, P"‰<"‰0.05), smokers (vs. non-smokers: 15.2% vs. 12.7%, P"‰<"‰0.05), alcohol drinkers (vs. non-drinkers: 14.7% vs. 12.4%, P"‰<"‰0.05), and those with a higher Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) score (CCI 0, 11.6%; 1"“2, 13.2%; and"‰â‰¥"‰3, 15%; P"‰<"‰0.05). Among patients undergoing lumbar spine surgery, reoperation is performed in 13.2% of patients within 10Â years. Male sex, age in the 60Â s, alcohol use, smoking, higher Hgb and a high CCI score increased the risk of reoperation after lumbar spine operation.

