Post-Doctoral Research Position

palmer.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-doctoral Research Scholars train under the direction and supervision of faculty mentors in preparation for academic or research careers. The position emphasizes scholarship and research training...

www.palmer.edu

MedicalXpress

Researchers look to licorice for promising cancer treatments

Licorice is more than a candy people either love or hate—it may play a role in preventing or treating certain types of cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gnanasekar Munirathinam and his research team are studying substances derived from the licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
#Research Program#Health Services Research#Doctoral
Yale Daily News

Novel Yale-developed stem cell therapy helps prevent hip replacements

Daniel Wiznia, an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Yale School of Medicine, is developing a new stem cell-based preventative treatment for patients at risk of a hip collapse. According to Wiznia, certain patients suffer from osteonecrosis, a condition where the blood supply to the bone is cut off...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Artelo Shares Jump On Favorable Preclinical Data In Cancer-Related Muscle-Wasting Syndrome

Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL says its ART27.13 shows promising preclinical results in protecting human muscle cells from cancer-induced muscle degeneration (cachexia) via a CB2 mediated mechanism of action. ART27.13 is a peripherally selective G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) full agonist currently in clinical development for cancer-related anorexia. "These exciting early results...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to predict antidepressant outcomes in youth

Mayo Clinic researchers have taken the first step in using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict early outcomes with antidepressants in children and adolescents with major depressive disorder, in a study published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. This work resulted from a collaborative effort between the departments of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and Psychiatry and Psychology, at Mayo Clinic, with support from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Innovative AI Technology Aids Personalized Care for Diabetes Patients Needing Complex Drug Treatment

Tokyo and Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Mar 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), University of Utah Health (U of U Health), and Regenstrief Institute, Inc. (Regenstrief) today announced the development of an AI method to improve care for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus who need complex treatment. One in 10 adults worldwide have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, but a smaller number require multiple medications to control blood glucose levels and avoid serious complications, such as loss of vision and kidney disease.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New method of pancreatic islet cryopreservation marks breakthrough for diabetes cure research

Engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Mayo Clinic have developed a new process for successfully storing specialized pancreatic islet cells at very low temperatures and rewarming them, enabling the potential for on-demand islet transplantation. The breakthrough discovery in cryopreservation is a major step forward in a cure for diabetes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Grey Matter Volume From Brain MRI Could Inform Treatment Decisions for Mental Health Disorders

The brain structure of patients with recent onset psychosis and depression can offer important biological insights into these illnesses and how they might develop. In a new study published today (April 12, 2022) in Biological Psychiatry, researchers at the University of Birmingham show that by examining structural MRI scans of the brain, it’s possible to identify patients most susceptible to poor outcomes.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers create breakthrough model for helping patients with post-traumatic epilepsy

When soldiers go into combat, they put themselves at risk of a traumatic brain injury (TBI), which is caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head. Explosions experienced during combat or training exercises can cause a soldier's head to be hit or violently shaken, and can even result in a concussion or closed head injury. Between 2000 and 2020, more than 430,000 U.S. service members were diagnosed with a TBI.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk factors for reoperation after lumbar spine surgery in a 10-year Korean national health insurance service health examinee cohort

Degenerative lumbar spine disease is becoming increasingly prevalent in the aging population. Surgical treatment is the standard treatment modality for intractable cases, but the reoperation rate remains high. We conducted this study to longitudinally evaluate the impact of health risk factors on the risk of lumbar spine reoperation in Koreans aged over 40Â years. Subjects aged"‰>"‰40Â years who underwent their first lumbar spinal surgery between January 2005 and December 2008 were selected and followed up until 2015. A total of 6300 people were included. The reoperation rate during the 10-year follow-up period was 13.2% (831/6300 patients). The reoperation rate was the highest in patients in their 60Â s (15.4%, P"‰<"‰0.05). The reoperation rates were also significantly higher in men (vs. women: 14.7% vs. 11.7%, P"‰<"‰0.05), smokers (vs. non-smokers: 15.2% vs. 12.7%, P"‰<"‰0.05), alcohol drinkers (vs. non-drinkers: 14.7% vs. 12.4%, P"‰<"‰0.05), and those with a higher Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) score (CCI 0, 11.6%; 1"“2, 13.2%; and"‰â‰¥"‰3, 15%; P"‰<"‰0.05). Among patients undergoing lumbar spine surgery, reoperation is performed in 13.2% of patients within 10Â years. Male sex, age in the 60Â s, alcohol use, smoking, higher Hgb and a high CCI score increased the risk of reoperation after lumbar spine operation.
HEALTH
MSNBC

Dealing with 'post-pandemic stress': A doctor's guide

We’ve all seen the videos. A flight attendant waits patiently as an unruly passenger screams, gesticulates, and refuses to put on a mask. Other passengers shift uncomfortably in their seats. Minutes later, police officers arrive to escort the agitator off the plane to the scattered cheers of relieved travelers.
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

CBD Shows Promise In Post-Op Pain, Say New York Researchers

It could be a new, inexpensive approach for delivering pain relief, and without the side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and addiction risks linked to opiates. An orally absorbed tablet containing CBD effectively reduces pain after shoulder surgery with no safety concerns, a new study finds. Led by researchers in the...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise for Treating Opioid Addiction

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may help people being treated for opioid addiction reduce their methadone dose and better manage pain and withdrawal symptoms, according to a pair of studies led by Washington State University scientists. The research team recruited participants enrolled in a local opioid treatment program to test the effects...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Standard set of network outcomes for traumatic spinal cord injury: a consensus-based approach using the Delphi method

The purpose of this study is to define a standardized (network) outcomes set for traumatic spinal cord injury (t-SCI), covering the patient journey from acute to chronic rehabilitation phase, including patient-relevant outcomes, adequate measurement instruments, as well as case-mix and risk factors. Setting. Acute Spinal Cord Injury (ASCI) Unit Nijmegen,...
HEALTH

