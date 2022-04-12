Accelerated Pathways Institutions

Lowe's Cos. LOW, +0.67% said Wednesday that it has added a debt-free education benefit that will be available to part-time and full-time workers. More than 300,000 associates are eligible. The benefit comes through a partnership with Guild, a company specializing in advancement through education and coaching. The benefit extends across 50 education programs and 23 educational institutions, and applies towards college degrees and certificates, English language education, high school completion and college prep. Lowe's will also continue to provide $2,500 in tuition assistance annually for more than 165 academic programs, and a program called Track to the Trades that provides funded pre-apprentice programs to up to 4,000 employees pursuing careers in areas like electrical and plumbing. Lowe's stock has slumped 20.4% for the year to date, but is up 3% over the last 12 months.

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO