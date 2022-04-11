Blogs, Videos and Articles

It is no surprise that people have used social media as a news source for years, and Snapchat hopes to make the most of this. But how? Snapchat has launched a Dynamic Stories test feature that lets news outlets automatically share news articles as Stories on the Discover platform through their existing RSS feeds. In other words, they don’t need a specialist to create an app-friendly version. So now you can keep up with breaking world events when you’re not posting your own content.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO