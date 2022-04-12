City overjoyed with underpass cleanup

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews have been working on removing the drill rig that collapsed in Salt Lake City. The drill rig blocking the southbound lanes of State Street near 200 South may be closer to reopening on Thursday, according Jacobsen Construction, the company behind the Astra building site where the drill rig toppled from.
SANDUSKY — Some people simply refuse to follow waste disposal rules. It's an issue perplexing — and, quite frankly, frustrating — Sandusky officials, who recently made a new public service announcement on this policy. Sandusky police Chief Jared Oliver and city public works director Aaron Klein summed...
The city of Goleta held its first ever city-wide Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The post Goleta holds first city-wide Beautify Community Cleanup appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KINGSBURY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – Residents in Kingsbury are beginning the long, painful cleanup process after a tornado caused by an intense storm system swept through Monday night. The most serious damage happened at Ronny Holcomb's home. Still, he's managed to remain upbeat. "Probably in normal times. it would probably...
Canton police say there has been nearly half a dozen complaints about an alleged marijuana grow operation, suggesting there is a foul and offensive odor. But, the township supervisor admits this case has more gray to it than green.
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors want to know why a man who isn’t a Ross Township resident is allowed to operate his tree cutting business in their neighborhood. They tell me it’s ruined their street and has destroyed their property values and the environment. “It’s loud. It’s...
A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
For more than two years - 884 days and counting to be exact - Janice, an American Staffordshire Terrier Mix, has been at the Columbiana County Pound. She is the longest resident of the pound in recent history. She was found as a stray in Wellsville in 2019 and is...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed five houses, two garages, and 12 vehicles went up in flames on the east side of the city Wednesday. The initial call was for a single house on fire in the 1800 block of Mannering Road, but the wind-driven flames quickly spread to the neighboring structures, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, “It was a wind-driven fire. Whenever you get a lot of wind like this and you have a working structure fire it really intensifies it.”
CASTALIA — Local officials seek to implement a major tax increase on Castalia residents specifically for street upgrades. For the upcoming primary election, May 3, village voters can cast a ballot on the following issue: “yes” or “no” for a 2.75-mill, five-year additional roads levy.
PUT-IN-BAY — Three pending lawsuits against Put-in-Bay's village government — two of which originate from controversial arrests made on the island in 2020 — are still being contested in U.S. district court. A former Put-in-Bay police officer is suing the village for money owed from hundreds of...
Spring Cleanup is just around the corner in Manhattan. This is the annual effort by the City of Manhattan and local refuse contractors to allow residents to clean up their properties with free haul away for most yard waste items. Full details here: https://www.cityofmhk.com/1175/Spring-Cleanup. City officials noted that crews will...
SANDUSKY — Expect a popular restaurant in downtown Sandusky to get all decked out for the summer season. During a recent public meeting, city officials approved plans for an exterior seating extension at Landmark Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant “is expanding its footprint toward Shoreline Drive to provide an...
SANDUSKY — Staff members served up legislation to create efficiencies and streamline once-tedious processes so food trucks, existing and new, can operate in Sandusky. During a recent public meeting, city commissioners backed legislation for mobile businesses, which encompasses and spans beyond those dishing out meals. Arin Blair, the city’s...
SANDUSKY — This past week, the Erie County Area Safety Council presented the William J. Duffy Memorial Award to Steve Rucker. Rucker has spent almost 20 years in the Sandusky Fire Department, working the last 10 years of that career as the fire marshal's office. By a happy accident,...
The Erie County Health Department is enhancing its profile, with new bigger signage, improved landscaping and an entryway that is more prominent and easier to find. The health campus on the west end of Sandusky, next to Lions Park on Superior Street off Monroe Street, already provides state-of-the-art health, medical and dental services, among other well-being services. So increasing its profile can only be a good thing, in our view.
SANDUSKY — The prestigious presentation of a rarely bestowed upon award represents a massive win for Victory Kitchen. During Monday’s city commission meeting, the nonprofit's leadership team received a key to the city. Luke Walters — the pastor at Victory Temple, which operates Victory Kitchen, a nonprofit in Sandusky — accepted the honor.
Comments / 0