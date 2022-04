COVID really did a number on Lake Charles and the nightlife that we were all trying to enjoy. I remember having an interview with comedian JB Smoove in 2019 and talking about an upcoming performance with him and a few days later having to announce that it was being canceled with no rescheduled date to announce. Immediately after that came more cancellations of anticipated concerts that we were all looking forward to. Well, I have some good news to announce as one of those concerts has been rescheduled and will be coming to Lake Charles in August to The Golden Nugget.

