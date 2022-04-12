ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things 4: Trailer teases terrifying new villain from the Upside Down

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

The official trailer for Stranger Things season four has been released.

The clip shows the people of Hawkins divided with Jim Hopper in a Russian internment camp, Joyce and the Bryce family in California (having been relocated after the Battle of Starcourt) and Eleven still without her powers.

At the end of the trailer, a horrifying, humanoid creature is introduced hanging in the Upside Down and is revealed to be the one narrating the trailer, saying at the end: “It’s time. You have lost.”

There are various theories already as to who the creature could be. Vecna, a powerful undead wizard in the Dungeons and Dragons game, is a popular candidate as one of the fourth season’s episode titles reads: ‘Vecna’s Curse’.

The trailer also shows Creel House and a man with no eyes who is likely to be Victor Creel.

As per the fandom’s official Wikipedia page , Creel – who will be portrayed by Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund – was a patient at Pennhurst Mental Hospital. He had been admitted there after committing a gruesome murder in the Fifties, which he blamed on a vengeful demon.

It is also noted that Creel went blind after gouging his eyes out, hinting that he may have been plagued by horrific memories or visions.

The new season will be split into two parts: Volume 1 is out on 27 May; Volume 2 starts streaming on 1 July.

California State
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Ever since it first premiered on Netflix back in 2016, Stranger Things has consistently been one of the most popular television shows around. The original series from creators The Duffer Brothers mixes 80s nostalgia with suspense storytelling to craft an addictive series that’s heavy on homages to classics from the likes of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg while also working well as its own, original sci-fi story packed with lovable characters.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Final 'The Northman' Trailer Teases All-Out Viking War

Focus Features on Wednesday shared the second official trailer for its upcoming Viking revenge film The Northman. The preview, which sees Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga, Björk as The Seeress, Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool and Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil, sets the scene for an all-out battle, complete with flaming torches, blood-soaked swords and thrilling action sequences.
MOVIES
