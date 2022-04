CHESTNUT HILL (CBS) — A Chestnut Hill woman was stunned to discover a wild turkey inside her house on Thursday. Lisa Spencer told WBZ-TV she “froze” when she found the bird perched in her family room. “I’m like, ‘there’s a turkey on my windowsill, oh my God!” Spencer recalled. She thinks the turkey may have come through a basement door that was open while she had some cleaning done. Spencer called Newton police for help and explained the problem to a dispatcher. “I’m telling her, ‘this is not a joke, this is not a prank,'” Spencer said. “There’s a turkey in my house!” The turkey...

