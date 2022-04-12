Explosion Near Pipeline In Marengo County

A local villager living near the crash site of the China Eastern passenger jet recalls the sound of an explosion and strong odor in the moments after its crash. "There is no use to be afraid. I didn't know what it was, just heard an explosion and then guessed it was a plane crash," said Shi, who only gave his last name. Three days after the crash, rescuers continued their search to try to find the second black box from the aircraft that crashed with 132 people on board. Local villagers were also being enlisted to help deliver food and supplies, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area on Monday, setting off a fire in the surrounding forest that could be seen in NASA satellite images.

