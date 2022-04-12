ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resonance podcast: the future of cervical cancer screening and prevention

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jane Montealegre joins the Resonance podcast to discuss her work on cervical cancer screening and...

MedicalXpress

What's the best tool for preventing cancer?

April is recognized as National Cancer Control Month, dedicated to raising awareness for cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best tools to prevent cancer is regular screening. Dr. Christine Klassen, director of the Mayo Clinic Breast Clinic, says mammograms are a good example. "Early diagnosis is going to give...
CANCER
WCVB

When was your last cancer screening?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Each year, about255,000 women and 200,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The Ellie Fund is a nonprofit that supports patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer....
NEEDHAM, MA
MedicalXpress

Study identifies and addresses US cancer screening deficits due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Deaths from cancer are expected to increase over the next decade as a result of screening deficits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New research published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, reveals the extent of screening deficits in breast, colorectal, lung, and cervical cancers across the United States and describes the efforts that clinics are making to address missed screenings.
CANCER
The Press

Colonoscopy is best bet in preventing colon cancer

Kriss Caprara turns 50 next year and would have waited to get a routine colonoscopy screening. After all, that had been the recommended age for many years. However, when it comes to polyps, a lot can change in a year. If left long enough, adenomatous polyps can grow and even turn into cancer.
CANCER
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

How Lung Cancer Affects Different Age Groups

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. While breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and prostate cancer in men, the diagnosis of lung cancer is often made late, when treatment is less effective. While roughly...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy plus chemotherapy before surgery improves outcomes for lung cancer patients

Adding the immunotherapy drug nivolumab to chemotherapy before surgery (neoadjuvant) for patients with operable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)—the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide—reduced the risk of recurrence of the cancer or death by more than one-third, according to results from the phase III CheckMate-816 trial. It also achieved a nearly twelvefold increase in pathological complete response—meaning no active cancer remaining when the tumor was removed—over patients who received chemotherapy alone.
CANCER
ABC 4

New Cancer Treatment at Intermountain Offers Hope for Some Patients with Certain Blood Cancers

(Intermountain Healthcare) Patients with lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MedicalXpress

Atezolizumab with chemoradiation is safe and demonstrates signs of immune activation in women with cervical cancer

A Phase I/Ib trial conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) group NRG Oncology, NRG-GY017, concluded that the addition of the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab prior to and concurrently given with chemoradiation (CRT) treatment was safe for women with node-positive, locally advanced cervical cancer. Trial data also showed that combination of atezolizumab with CRT exhibited immune-modulating activity. These findings were presented during the Plenary Session of the Society for Gynecologic Oncology's (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in March 2022.
CANCER
racer.com

#CheckIt4Andretti partners with medical center to provide cancer screenings

In the wake of John Andretti’s death in January 2020 from colon cancer, the Andretti Autosport team has remained active in honoring its former driver and cousin of team owner Michael Andretti. And with a new partnership formed with the North Carolina’s Northeast Digestive Health Center, the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign has received another boost as it “will provide colonoscopies free of charge to select low-income patients from a local free and charitable clinic that serves people who have no health insurance and limited access to health care” at its Concord base.
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Flunks In Late-Stage Advanced Cervical Cancer Study

AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Imfinzi (durvalumab) and chemoradiotherapy did not achieve the primary goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer. The Phase 3 study, dubbed "CALLA," tested progression-free survival of patients with the combination against chemoradiotherapy alone. "While the results were not what we hoped for, insights...
CANCER
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cancer Screening Rates Dropped During Pandemic

New research out this week confirms what many doctors had feared. Cancer screenings dropped significantly during the pandemic. Research, published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, examined data from the Ontario Cancer Registry and found the week-to-week rate of cancer diagnosis dropped 34.3% in March of 2020.
DALLAS, TX

