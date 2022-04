With a name like aqua, the Latin word for water, it's no wonder the hue boasts a bright shade of blue-green, one similar to the beaches you see on a screensaver. And similarly to those picturesque waters, the color varies from the brightest blues, perfect for eclectic spaces, to the deepest teals, which can skew more moody. With so many shades, tints, and tones available at our fingertips, navigating a sea of aqua shades can feel impossible. Luckily for you, we've rounded up 15 spaces—from living rooms to bathrooms and kitchens to bedrooms—sure to make your paint selection feel like smooth sailing.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO