ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Teens brutally beat on 37-year-old man in Center City

By Doc Louallen
phl17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man is in stable condition but suffered a fractured orbital bone in his eye. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four teens who brutally...

phl17.com

Comments / 89

Patricia Sottile
3d ago

When are these politicians going to be accountable for their actions these politicians who pass criminal justice reform bill should be arrested for these crimes it’s their laws why we have so many killing of innocent people.

Reply(5)
33
Vanilla Soul
3d ago

If they are under the age of 18 their parents should be charged as accessories. If I stepped out of line with action or mouth my parents were swift with their disappointment and I firmly believe that , that discipline is severely lacking in today's society.

Reply(1)
33
myself
3d ago

what race was the victim 🤔 if he's not black this should be a hate crime shouldn't it

Reply(1)
44
Related
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dragged Out Of His Car, Shot During Carjacking In Frankford; 4 Suspects At Large: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials. Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking. If you have any information about the incident, call 911,  215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group). For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Wphl
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Attacking 17-Year-Old Girl On Broad Street Line In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera. Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon. There was an altercation and the suspects ran away. The victim was not injured. SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks. They call them crimes of opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy