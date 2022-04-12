ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia family needs the public help in locating a loved one

By Doc Louallen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on...

CBS Philly

Man Dragged Out Of His Car, Shot During Carjacking In Frankford; 4 Suspects At Large: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials. Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking. If you have any information about the incident, call 911,  215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group). For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
BreakingAC

Man sought in Pleasantville store robbery

Pleasantville police are looking for a man who robbed the Family Dollar on Saturday. An employee tried to stop the suspect, and the two fought outside the store, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Police have released photos of the man and the vehicle he fled in. The suspect has a skin...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
CBS Philly

‘It’s Very Terrifying’: Some SEPTA Riders Fear For Safety After 3 Attacks In Last Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Concern is mounting about safety on SEPTA. Police are investigating three recent attacks on riders. SEPTA officials acknowledged three attacks over the past week involving Asian victims on the system, but say there’s no indication they were racially motivated. But riders say they’re afraid regardless of age, race, or gender. Police are searching for these three individuals wanted for attacking two men and a teenage girl on SEPTA. “It’s very disrespectful knowing that these are boys. It’s very terrifying because I’m a female myself. I don’t have nobody walk with me anywhere,” Lyannie Fernandini said. Officials say last Thursday, at 11th and...
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Theft from Bed, Bath and Beyond

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Bed, Bath and Beyond store, located at 108 Bartlett Avenue, Exton PA on April 7, 2022. If you have any information about this crime or the pictured suspect, contact Det. Scott Pezick on 7/20/21...
WGAL

Coroner called to shooting at Berks County Walmart

WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
CBS Philly

$5,000 Reward Offered In Search For Rafiq Thompson Accused Of Shooting, Killing Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend At Gas Station Near King Of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search continues for the man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. It happened as she was pumping gas at a station near the King of Prussia Mall. Police say the gunman committed cold-blooded murder, following his ex to an Exxon station before killing her and her unborn baby. It’s been four days since 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius while she was pumping gas on Gulph Road in King of Prussia. According to the autopsy, the Philadelphia man not only killed Cornelius but her unborn baby as well. “Everything’s just getting crazy...
