Philadelphia family needs the public help in locating a loved one

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials. Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking. If you have any information about the incident, call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group). For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO