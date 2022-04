A lot of people like to post on Facebook on topics such as what they’re doing, listening to, watching, and how they feel about certain topics. But as more and more content gets posted, it can be hard for a certain post to remain visible on someone’s timeline for too long before it disappears into the void. That’s when “pinning” a post becomes useful. Here’s how to pin a post on Facebook to give it maximum visibility.

INTERNET ・ 27 DAYS AGO