Schools across the country will be told to provide at least 32.5 hours of teaching a week under a new government plan, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.The Schools White Paper will set out the new requirement when it is published tomorrow but the government has not made any new money available to fund the increase in teaching hours.Most primary and secondary schools already offer a 32.5-hour week, but Mr Zahawi said there are discrepancies that need to be abolished by 2023."A child who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day ultimately ends up missing out on two weeks of learning a year," he explained on Sunday morning.

