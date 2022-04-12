ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Hits 60 in 2.6 Seconds, Goes 446 Miles on Charge

By Mack Hogan
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe electric vehicle upstart Lucid announced stats for the Air Grand Touring Performance, the third version of its flagship EV, on Tuesday. The new model makes 1050 hp, hits 60 in 2.6 seconds, goes 446 miles on a charge, and launches this June. The company also noted that its...

www.roadandtrack.com

CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance is an Amazing First Effort

From the April 2022 issue of Car and Driver. When the numbers get too large, our little brains struggle to contextualize. We realize that vehicle development and manufacturing, along with building out a nationwide distribution and dealer network, burns money at a rate that makes trust-fund millionaires look like they're living paycheck to paycheck. But what does it actually take to start with nothing and end up with a 1111-hp electric luxury sedan?
TORRANCE, CA
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Smashes Original Range Estimates

Though it's not the first all-electric pickup truck to arrive on the market this year (that honor belongs to the Rivian R1T), the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning should be a smash hit given its $39,974 starting MSRP for the entry-level Pro model, which goes up to $90,874 for the luxurious Platinum. Ford obviously has Rivian pegged on price, but with rumors circulating regarding the Lightning's driving range, the Blue Oval finally revealed the official EPA-estimated numbers. And they are great!
CARS
Top Speed

Fastest American Cars - gallery

Here's a list of some of the fastest American cars of all time. Let's kick things off with the SSC Tuatara. With its 5.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 that puts out 175hp and 1341 lb-ft of torque, the Tuatara clocked an average top speed of 282.9 mph at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida back in January last year.
CARS
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Road & Track

Honda Has Two High-Performance EV Sports Cars on the Way

Honda has officially caught up to the rest of the auto industry by way of a new highly-detailed electrification plan. Shortly after announcing its intention to produce electric SUVs in collaboration with General Motors, Honda revealed more details about its other upcoming electric vehicles, platforms, and EV investment strategies in a press release Monday. Notable for enthusiasts, two of the 30 EVs Honda intends to roll out by 2030 will be enthusiast-oriented sports cars.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
CARS
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Preview: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica combines power and poise

Lamborghini in March said the Huracan and Urus will each receive two variants this year and that these will be the last Lamborghinis to be launched without any form of electrification. On Tuesday, the first of these new models was revealed in the form of the Huracan Tecnica. It essentially...
CARS
Road & Track

CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

New Hyundai All-Electric Sedan Spotted Testing in Norway

Most people are familiar with the Ioniq as part of the Hyundai lineup. However, Hyundai announced a couple of years ago that Ioniq would launch into a spinoff brand, much like Genesis. Hyundai has been developing additional electric vehicles to add to the roster, including the Ioniq 6 sedan. Though there wasn’t much insight on the new EV sedan other than the concept car, we now get to take a look at a camouflaged prototype in Norway.
CARS
Road & Track

Road & Track

Tesla Driver Hits Gas Not Brakes, Launches Onto Jetty

A driver in Orange County, California mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while parking this weekend, sending their Tesla Model 3 crashing over the rocky jetty of Dana Point Harbor, police said. Authorities say there were no injuries, but the car was beached on the rocks and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MotorAuthority

Genesis plans US production starting with Electrified GV70

Genesis currently builds all of its vehicles in its home market of Korea, but starting this year the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group will start building cars in the U.S. Genesis on Wednesday announced that it will build the Electrified GV70 at Hyundai Motor Group's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. It's part of a $7.4 billion investment Hyundai Motor Group plans in its U.S. operations though 2025, announced last May.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Road & Track

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner Is a Smokin' 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser

Hot Wheels just unveiled a 1:64-scale die-cast of the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, built by Lee Johnstone of the United Kingdom. The model debuted at Classic Car Club Manhattan Monday on the eve of the annual New York International Auto Show. Johnstone, 71, is a...
MANHATTAN, NY
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Hybrid Spied Lapping The Nurburgring At High Speed

If for some reason you have any concerns about the upcoming Porsche 911 Hybrid lacking the performance ability of its ICE counterpart, here's the video for you. It shows the electrically assisted model lapping the Nürburgring at high speed. You can tell that this is the 911 Hybrid, rather...
CARS

