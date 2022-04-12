The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Hits 60 in 2.6 Seconds, Goes 446 Miles on Charge

Whether you have a lake house with a sprawling porch, a beach cottage with waterfront views, or just a backyard with a patio and fire pit, classic Adirondack chairs pair well with a range of design styles and always look smart. These iconic pieces of outdoor patio furniture, which have become synonymous with summer, have been around since the turn of the 18th century, created by Thomas Lee, who wanted to build comfortable, practical seating for his family’s cottage in upstate New York. His creation eventually became known as the Adirondack chair, taking its name from the northeastern New York mountain range, not far from Lee’s cottage in Westport, New York. Today, you can buy Adirondack chairs in a wide variety of styles, from classic wooden models to colorful modern designs.

