Patches: Owner passed, needs new home
Patches is a female Domestic Longhair Black and White who was born February 18, 2010. Patches’ owner passed away and she needs a new home. She has hyperthyroidism which requires a...thevoice.us
Patches is a female Domestic Longhair Black and White who was born February 18, 2010. Patches’ owner passed away and she needs a new home. She has hyperthyroidism which requires a...thevoice.us
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4