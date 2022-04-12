ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patches: Owner passed, needs new home

Cover picture for the articlePatches is a female Domestic Longhair Black and White who was born February 18, 2010. Patches’ owner passed away and she needs a new home. She has hyperthyroidism which requires a...

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill.

