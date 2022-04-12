ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businessman Willie Wilson Enters 2023 Race for Chicago Mayor

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMillionaire businessman Willie Wilson announced he’s joining the race for mayor of Chicago on Monday (April 11). The announcement marks Wilson’s third run for mayor after failing to make the run-offs in 2015 and 2019. In the last election, he won 13 of the city’s 18 Black wards in large part...

