Businessman Willie Wilson Enters 2023 Race for Chicago Mayor

The Chicago Black art ecosystem is strong and global. From The American Negro Exposition in 1940; to the formation of the South Side Community Art Center (SSCAC) in 1940; to countless movements originating here like BAM and AFRICOBRA; to recently launched collectives like the Kulture Museum, the art scene in Chicago has always been fire. When EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art opens April 7 – 10th, the Black art ecosystem will be on full display. Pigment International®, a Black woman-led, multi-media art platform, and magazine publisher will be documenting Black art joy as a media partner to this year’s EXPO. Pigment will showcase the works of artists James Nelson, Dana Todd Pope, D. Lamar Preston, and Ariana Vaeth and offer the latest edition of its Pigment Magazine. Previous issues of the magazine will be available, as well as unique art collectibles.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO