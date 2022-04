ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP. SCTCC CYCLONES 12 WILLMAR RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 1. The Cyclones collected thirteen hits including three home runs and four doubles, along with a huge six run seventh inning to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Drew Beier, a righty from Foley High School started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Wessel a lefty from Paynesville High School threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO