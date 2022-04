Albert Pujols is not known for his speed, but that did not stop the St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter from a rather audacious attempt to steal third base Thursday. Pujols had singled and reached second on an error in the top of the second inning Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 42-year-old, known as one of the league’s slowest players, appeared to think he could catch pitcher Brandon Woodruff napping, because he took off from second while Woodruff was still in his stretch. He got a solid jump, too.

