SRS Real Estate Brokers $10.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Cincinnati

Joseph is CEO of TenantCloud and Rentler, property management solutions that help landlords maximize revenue from rental properties. Rental properties are usually accompanied by short-term tax benefits and long-term growth, but due to the pandemic leading to a rise in property value, most landlords are thinking it might be time to sell. If interest rates do increase in the next few months, causing pressure to mount on home prices, in my opinion, landlords could have even more reason to get their properties sold. On the other hand, if property demands persist, prices will continue to increase no matter the interest rate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO