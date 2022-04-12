ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

MDH Partners Purchases 808,505 SF Industrial Facility in Franklin, Indiana

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 1 day ago

FRANKLIN, IND. — MDH Partners has purchased Franklin Tech Park, an 808,505-square-foot industrial facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Franklin.

rebusinessonline.com

nddist.com

Benchmark Industrial Expanding in Ohio, Indiana

GAHANNA, OH — Benchmark Industrial Inc. is expanding operations in Ohio and opening a new branch in Indianapolis, IN. The Columbus-area packaging and warehouse supply company will add 40 full-time positions at their Ohio headquarters and distribution center and open a new branch in Indianapolis to support continued growth across the region.
COLUMBUS, OH
Miami Herald

Flames, explosions rip through Walmart warehouse in Indiana, photos and video show

Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
ACCIDENTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
Benzinga

CNH Industrial Subsidiary Raven Accelerates Expansion Of Facilities

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) subsidiary Raven Industries is expanding its facilities to accelerate the advancement of its ag technology. Raven has opened a new engineering center in Scottsdale, Arizona. This location provides strong connections to Arizona State University and access to a nearby test farm. Raven is also planning a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”. On “The Zone Extra Spring Special,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in Illinois

This billionaire doesn't have an office. Instead, he works at a cubicle just like the rest of his team. He wants to be approachable and accessible. When he thought about opening a restaurant, he worked as a night manager at Arby's to learn more about the business. This humble approach made him one of the richest people in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

StorageMart Continues Expansion Into the Lone Star State With Purchase of Highland Mini Storage Facility

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, adds another self storage facility in San Antonio to its Texas portfolio. SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart continues its growth in the San Antonio area with the acquisition of Highland Mini Storage. This purchase includes 43,000 total net rentable square feet including 410 storage units and 80 parking spaces, with plans to expand the property. This facility will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming days.
BUSINESS
MyWabashValley.com

Terre Haute South senior duo promote organ donation at world competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute South High School seniors recently won a statewide competition and will soon compete internationally as they continue to focus on promoting organ donation. Micah Huckaby and Landrie Flack took first place in the Community Giving category of the 2022 Indiana DECA...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

