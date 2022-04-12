MDH Partners Purchases 808,505 SF Industrial Facility in Franklin, Indiana

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, adds another self storage facility in San Antonio to its Texas portfolio. SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart continues its growth in the San Antonio area with the acquisition of Highland Mini Storage. This purchase includes 43,000 total net rentable square feet including 410 storage units and 80 parking spaces, with plans to expand the property. This facility will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming days.
