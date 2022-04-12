ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks select 'Sauce' first in this 7-round mock draft from ESPN

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks are a little over two weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft. One of the more interesting mocks we’ve seen this week is a seven-rounder from ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

Here’s who he picked in the first three rounds for Seattle plus some highlights and a popular pro comp for each of them.

Pick No. 9: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

With plenty of draft capital over the next two years following the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks have an opportunity to reshape the roster on both sides of the ball. Gardner fits well into the defensive scheme and has the traits of the prototype they have coveted in previous years.”

Pro comp: Richard Sherman

Pick No. 40: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

“The Seahawks could take a chance on Corral here as a replacement for Russell Wilson. Corral is a fast processor with a lightning-quick release and quick feet. They could get a steal here.”

Pro comp: Baker Mayfield

Pick No. 41: USC EDGE Drake Jackson

“With their second of two second-round selections, the Seahawks could take Jackson to provide help off the edge. He’s a quick-footed and long rusher who fits this scheme.”

Pro comp: Markus Golden

Pick No. 72: Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard

“The Seahawks could use help at offensive tackle, and the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Kinnard is a perfect fit in the team’s downhill running scheme. There are mixed opinions in the NFL on his best position — he could move inside to guard — but he is extremely strong at the point of attack.”

Pro comp: Cody Ford

You can find the entire seven-round mock here on ESPN+.

Sports
