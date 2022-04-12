Adam Schefter Talks About The Tyrann Mathieu To The Eagles Rumors

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
The Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson became official today. It marks a new era for the team as they look to build into a truly elite team. But they will also have a lot of questions to answer about their commitment to their community by bringing in a player who has been accused of vile and unwanted sexual acts on 22 different occasions.
Dwayne Haskins, former Pittsburgh Steelers QB and Ohio State standout, died on Saturday morning while…
During a press conference on Wednesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced some new sponsorships for his franchise — including Nike. In making that announcement, Jones made a truly unfortunate blunder. When telling a story about how he once welcomed former world No. 1 tennis player Monica Seles...
Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for several years now, and it sounds like the former New England Patriots cheerleader is ready to take the next step in the relationship. Kostek was asked at the Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend if she has given any thought to...
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
Deshaun Watson shocked the NFL world this week when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and many people decided to react to the move by showing support for sexual assault victims. The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued a statement on Saturday revealing that more than...
Deshaun Watson’s career got a huge boost when he was acquired by the Cleveland Browns despite his legal battles. He has expressed optimism about his new journey in a new city with a new coach and new teammates. The Browns, however, could lose a valuable weapon in running back...
The free-agent market on safety Tyrann Mathieu has heated up in recent weeks, as the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and most recently, the Los Angeles Rams, have shown interest in the services of the All-Pro defensive back. Another team has entered the Mathieu sweepstakes- the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers.com writer Bob Labriola reports that Pittsburgh is interested in Mathieu, but there’s a catch.
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' offseason can be most accurately viewed through the prism of the Honey Badger. There's been mutual interest between the Eagles and safety Tyrann Mathieu. They hosted him on a virtual visit last week, a league source confirmed an NFL Network report, and have been in communication with him for longer than that. Mathieu, 29, would address a major need and help solidify Philadelphia's back end, but to this point, the Eagles haven't been aggressive to seal the deal.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ parents released a statement Tuesday after their son passed away Saturday morning. The death of Haskins sent shockwaves through the Steelers and NFL community. His family announced the planning of Haskins’ funeral along with releasing their first statement since the tragic accident. Tamara...
According to reports, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen has sign his free agent tender and will be returning to Pittsburgh.
Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson broke the news that 25-year-old Allen
