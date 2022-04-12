ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Multiple People Shot In New York Subway Station, Explosives Found

By Maria Caspani
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured on Tuesday in a New York City subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city's transit...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 130

ted
1d ago

And the open borders begin terrorism like we have never had….this is just the beginning of BIDENS HORROR AS THE LEADER OF THIS COUNTRY!! This is WHAT THEY WANTED AND YOU DEMS VOTED FOR!!!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(12)
103
LETS GO BRANDON
1d ago

read about 5 articles before they finally mentioned the shooter is a black male. would be all over the news if he were a white Trump supporter.

Reply(2)
66
TSmith
1d ago

Gun Free Zones = Helpless Victim Zones and perpetrate a Target Rich Environment. You get the Government You Vote for and All the Consequences that Come with It.

Reply(4)
65
