ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Truckers in Mexico blocking commercial lanes to Ysleta Port of Entry

yourerie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In response to long wait times at the commercial truck lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry, truck drivers have blocked access to the lanes on the Mexican side of the border. Their actions come hours after a similar protest at the Pharr...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

New trucker blockade shuts down shipments — to protest Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's border policies

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing has stopped after Mexican truckers on Monday blocked north - and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to have state troopers inspect northbound commercial vehicles — historically a job done by the federal government.
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Violence erupts in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico after drug cartel leader’s arrest

'Danger of 1 of those stray shots' temporarily closed international bridges, Texas congressman says. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday near the U.S. Consulate’s office and forced two international bridges to close, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Truck Drivers#Juarez#Labor Union#Ktsm#Mexican#Northbound#Dps
Laredo Morning Times

107 migrants found in trailer; truck driver expected $5K

A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit. Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants. A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint. Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Truckers block Texas border crossing to protest new rules from Abbott

Commercial truckers bringing in produce and other goods from Mexico are protesting a new rule by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring additional inspection, resulting in extremely long wait times and the shutdown of at least one border crossing. Why it matters: Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
Fox News

Migrants snap selfies at border after crossing into US

FIRST ON FOX: Migrants who crossed the southern border into the U.S. were spotted taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to rage. Fox News Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona, with several members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday to take a look at the ongoing crisis at the southern border in crisis.
YUMA, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Vid: TX Nat’l Guard, cops run border drills ahead of expected 500,000+ illegal immigrant surge

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard and local law enforcement partners to conduct a series of exercises in an effort to deter thousands of illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The drills come after President Joe Biden’s administration announced it would lift the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away at the border before they can claim asylum.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy