ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Task Force: Officer Altered Intake Form

wibwnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager at a juvenile detention center found that an officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to...

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Partners With Other Police Departments, Forms Road Rage Task Force

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Aggressive drivers are causing an increase in violence on the roads across North Texas. To deal with the issue, the Dallas Police Department has partnered with area law enforcement agencies to create a Road Rage Task Force. The task force — that consists of officers from police departments in Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving and Mesquite, along with Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DPS troopers — targets drivers who are speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and driving aggressively. The plan is to increase patrols on highways and streets. “We are gonna have extra resources, officers that are working overtime, assigned to this detail that will be working on this task force in an effort to try and make the roadways safer for this North Texas region,” explained Ofc. Robert Reeves, with the Irving Police Department. Officers say since the task force began they have given out more than 300 tickets to people who were speeding, driving aggressively, or were believed to be under the influence. During a press conference officials said there will again be an increased presence on roadways this Saturday, March 26.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Detention Center#Hospital#The Wichita Eagle
WOWK 13 News

Couple charged with child neglect after child overdoses on heroin in Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, two people are facing child neglect charges after deputies responded to a child overdose report in Daniels, West Virginia. Around 1:45 p.m. today, April 15, 2022, three Deputy Sheriffs in Daniels arrived on scene within two minutes of the call. They immediately […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Delaware County Police Departments Forming Carjacking Tasks Force Like Philadelphia’s Among Rise In Thefts

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are warning residents about a surge in car thefts. They’re forming a task force just like Philadelphia did. Reports of car thefts in Ridley Township have been keeping police busy. Now, they’re joining forces with the FBI. Authorities say the vehicle was taken from the Ridley Township Wawa on Morton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. That’s when police say two suspects, ages 17 and 18, confronted someone and took their vehicle, leading police on a wild chase. Drivers Eyewitness News talked to are stunned. “Makes my stomach turn,” Steve Kelly said. “That’s pretty scary thinking that could...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WLNS

MDHHS, task force to look into racism in MI CPS

The Child Welfare Improvement Task Force's recommendations address issues such as children going into foster care because of the effects of poverty, youth who could live with family members instead being placed in non-relative foster homes, and children of color being a disproportionate percentage of those in congregate care facilities.
LANSING, MI
WJTV 12

2 charged with capital murder in Scott County

FORREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, in Forrest. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J Broom, 22, of Lake, broke into a home on Sparksville Road […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen. The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen at gunpoint from his owners on 8th […]
LANHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy