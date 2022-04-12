ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Mark Wahlberg stars in the spiritless 'Father Stu'

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pua4E_0f6p6F1Y00

This Easter , Mark Wahlberg is offering us a gift as sweet as a box of Peeps or a chocolate rabbit — and just as nutritious.

“Father Stu” is a loving biopic of a one-time real-life hell-raising, blue-collar hustler who somehow becomes a white-collared Roman Catholic priest. So why is it ultimately as hollow as that chocolate bunny?

You can instantly see why Wahlberg — the star, executive producer and financier — was attracted. “Father Stu” is right in his wheelhouse, from his character's love of amateur boxing to his meathead humor. And as an ardent Catholic, this is his Hollywood message film flex, his “The Passion of the Christ.” He even brought Mel Gibson along.

But Wahlberg is simply miscast, out of his depth, and the overly long, poorly edited “Father Stu” never finds its rhythm. Good at humor, sweet with regret but the film ironically ends up short when it comes to the most important part: handling faith itself.

The film is based on the extraordinary life of the real Stuart Long and audiences first meet him as a hardscrabble boxer in Montana. His career in the ring has stalled and so has his immune system. “Your body is telling you not to fight,” a doctor tells him.

Naively, Long packs up and goes to Hollywood to make his mark. “I was born to perform. It just took time to find my stage,” he tells his mother (Jacki Weaver, great).

Long has his demons — a younger brother who died too young and his parents' divorce. “Last thing I need is another father to fail for,” he says later as he closes in on the priesthood.

While working in a supermarket meat department and dreaming about his big break, he spies one day a lovely lady (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher. Impressing her leads him to the church.

A horrific motorcycle accident that puts him into a coma takes him even further: To a seminary where he decides God's plan for him is to be a priest, one who can connect with those at the margins.

It's been a long wind-up to the heart of “Father Stu.” Is this a genuine conversion? Can this foul-mouthed, violence-prone, whiskey-drinking and skirt-chasing antiauthoritarian boy-man become a man of the cloth? “You can't fool God,” he is told.

But God has one last test: Stuart develops an extremely rare autoimmune disease that mimics the symptoms of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and for which there is no cure. Stu can punch back with his only weapon this time — grace.

Fitting for a character whose body fails him, Wahlberg alters his. The actor quickly gained 30 pounds during the short shoot to portray Long in his later years, and the camera shows it off, giving Wahlberg the chance to join the list of Actors Who Have Undergone Extreme Weight Changes For a Role (Matthew McConaughey, Tom Hanks, Anne Hathaway and club president Christian Bale, among them).

But weight gain can't disguise that Wahlberg is simply not a good enough actor to portray the intensity and solemnity of conversion or devotion. (“You love me... but you don't want me?" he asks God in a truly awful line reading.) And the script doesn't either: Screenwriter and director Rosalind Ross inserts a hokey vision of the Virgin Mary cradling a bleeding Long on the road moments after his crash.

Wahlberg's shortcomings stick out especially because he's surrounded by very good actors, including Malcolm McDowell as a rector, Aaron Moten as a soulful fellow seminarian and Gibson. Perhaps it's a little too soon to hear the disgraced Braveheart star ranting onscreen in an alcoholic haze about Nazis, but there's no denying he's a fearsome actor.

Ross — not coincidentally Gibson's real-life partner — has made interesting cinematic decisions, like lingering on scenes that really add nothing. One in which Long checks into a seedy Hollywood motel room lasts longer than a key later one in which we finally see Long ministering to prisoners. Ross also hews close to formulas, like the always seemingly necessary workout montage. Only in this case the montage is of Wahlberg in various moments of worship, holding prayer beads — while sweating.

There's always something a little off about “Father Stu,” a sense that the filmmakers have taken a lot of liberties with a real life to make it extra saintly. But I'm with Billy Joel: “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints/The sinners are much more fun.”

“Father Stu,” a Sony Pictures release that is in theaters starting Wednesday, is rated R for “language throughout.” Running time: 124 minutes. One star out of four.

———

MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

———

Online: https://www.fatherstumovie.com

———

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalind Ross
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Jacki Weaver
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Christian Bale
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

James Caan reveals he walked out of a Godfather screening over a cut scene

James Caan has revealed that he walked out of a screening of The Godfather after he realized that director Francis Ford Coppola had cut one of his scenes. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Caan revealed: "When Michael [Pacino] tells me he is going to take care of the cop and Sollozzo [Al Lettieri], I say, 'You’ll get brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.' There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall] that was like 10 pages long – and Francis cut all of it out! I was so pissed off, I couldn’t watch the rest of the film. But otherwise, he gave me a great honor."
MOVIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Catholic Church#Film Star#Roman Catholic
CinemaBlend

Mark Wahlberg Has Been Getting To Know His Daughter’s Boyfriend, And He Shared Some Honest Thoughts On The Young Man

It’s normal to wonder what your girlfriend’s father thinks of you. Well, imagine dating a young woman whose father is none other than Academy award-nominee and fitness guru Mark Wahlberg! Mark Wahlberg’s 18 year-old daughter, Ella Rae, has been dating her boyfriend, James, for the past year. The actor opened up about what it was like to get to know the boyfriends, also sharing details of their bonding time together.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

608K+
Followers
147K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy