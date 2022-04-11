NBA Injury Notes: Hornets, Leonard, MPJ, Cavs

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO