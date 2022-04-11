NBA Injury Notes: Hornets, Leonard, MPJ, Cavs
Let’s take a look at some lingering injury situations ahead of the NBA playoffs:
- The Hornets were without Gordon Hayward for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Wizards and the forward won’t play during Charlotte’s time in the NBA’s play-in tournament either because of left foot discomfort. Hayward will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so unless the Hornets make it out of the play-in, it appears Hayward’s season is over.
- Kawhi Leonard doesn’t appear close to returning to the Clippers’ lineup. The former Finals MVP hasn’t progressed past individual workouts with Ty Lue telling the media that Leonard has yet to participate in 3-on-3 work.
- The Nuggets are unlikely to see Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. suit up in the postseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Murray hasn’t played at all this season after tearing his ACL late last season. MPJ hasn’t suited up since November after injuring his back.
- While it didn’t come on Sunday, Cleveland is hoping to get Jarrett Allen back soon. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com hears that Allen’s pain tolerance is a major concern with his finger fracture, particularly with regard to him catching passes. The Cavs will participate in the play-in tournament and there’s hope that the big man can suit up for the event.
