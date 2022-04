There are many things we take as fact in the world of health. We assume that the benefits of drinking two litres of water a day, that measuring health through BMI and that calorie counting is the key to weight loss are common knowledge for a reason – because they are scientifically sound and provable. But when you dig a little deeper into all these things, as I have had occasion to while writing for Refinery29, you sometimes find that this common knowledge is built on a mixture of myth, marketing and scientific hypotheses. The reality of how our bodies function and what we can understand about them is far more complicated than numbers, formulas or pithy ideas.

HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO