GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to...

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
NYPD: Armed suspects caught on camera robbing Brooklyn convenience store

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying identify a pair of suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn convenience store clerk at gunpoint.It happened at the Fulton Smoke & Convenience store on Crescent Street at around 11:30 a.m. back on March 14.Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 34-year-old worker while the other went behind the counter and stole cash from the register and other items.The suspects also stole the worker's cellphone, police said. The worker was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
2 NYPD officers injured after cruiser T-boned in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people, including two police officers, were rushed to the hospital overnight after a police car was T-boned as it was headed to a call. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Park and Bedford Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The NYPD says the police car had its lights on when a Mercedes went through the intersection. Two officers and two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was arrested for DWI. 
