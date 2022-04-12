ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

At the 2022 Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala, Remembering Virgil Abloh

By Ana Colón
fashionista.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night, generations of the fashion industry came together to celebrate the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) and its newest class of emerging talent. Dubbed FSF Live, the event honored the (FSF)'s Class of 2022, with the four Chairman's Award finalists — Eliezer Eisenman (Drexel University), Naecia Dixon (Savannah College of...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

