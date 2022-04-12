Explosion Near Pipeline In Marengo County

Residents of a town in central Texas were told to evacuate their homes overnight after an explosion near an Exxon gas station, where a gas pipeline burst into flames. The Mansfield Fire Department said it responded to an explosion near the gas station on state highway 287 in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a collision. It said a vehicle collided with a gas pipeline at about 1am, causing a “major fire”. Video and images showed flames towering into the air above the state highway, with fire responders trying to bring the gas fire under control. “My wife...

ACCIDENTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO