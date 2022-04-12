ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For April 12, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Moniteau Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Two separate parties claimed to have been fighting over a phone. Both claimed to have sustained a minor injury to their foot from...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for April 11, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday morning, Pettis County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to reports of a physical domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Walnut in La Monte. Deputies on scene were advised that Thomas Kirk was the primary aggressor and confirmed this via injuries sustained to the reporting party. Furthermore, Deputies noticed a large bag of marijuana in plain view and seized it. Kirk was arrested and booked into the Pettis County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies will also be submitting charges on the other individual, a minor, through the Juvenile Office for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Disturbance Call Leads to Arrest of Man on Multiple Charges

On Saturday night, Sedalia Police responded to the 1600 block of East 7th Street in reference to a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to two victims and several witnesses. They stated a male known to them had assaulted his mother, and then assaulted another male at the residence, along with damaging the male's truck.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Killed in Two-car Crash at 65 & Anderson School Road

A Sedalia man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Nissan, driven by 63-year-old Victor S. Yuzkov of Sedalia, attempted to cross US 65 at Anderson School Road and pulled into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Edge, driven by 77-year-old Sharon A. McDonald of Raytown.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Sedalia police arrest subject of three-month long drug investigation

SEDALIA – Sedalia Police have arrested a prime suspect after a three-month long drug investigation. A search warrant was executed on a vehicle belonging to William “Lavelle” Taylor, 30, after he was detained during a traffic stop Tuesday. A search of the vehicle, a motel room in use by Taylor and his primary residence recovered one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun and currency believed to be the profit from illegal drug sales.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Arrest Man In March 2 Shooting Incident

On March 2, Sedalia Police responded to 1011 S. Harrison Ave. for a report of gunshots heard by residents in the area. Upon officers arriving and thoroughly canvassing the area, bullet casings were located in the alley behind the home and bullet holes were located in a neighbor’s vehicle and privacy fence. Contact was attempted at 1011 S. Harrison Ave., but no one would come out to speak with officers.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sedalia Police Reports#The Juvenile Office#Scott Joplin Court
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Arrest Two After Serving Search Warrants

Over the course of the past three months, members of the Crime Resolution Unit have been investigating an individual, identified as William “Lavelle” Taylor – 30 years old, who was alleged to be trafficking methamphetamine in the Sedalia/Pettis County area. As part of the on-going investigation, four...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for April 7, 2022

Graveside service for Dorothy Dee Eding, 102, of Sedalia, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home. A private memorial for Kari Anne Dangler, 60, of Sedalia, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Prop A Passes in Pettis County

A total of 5,770 voters cast their ballot in Tuesday's Municipal Election, with a 21.9 voter turnout, according to Election Authority Nick La Strada. Prop A, which generates additional money to run the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, passed by a nearly 70% to 30% margin, with 3964 yes votes and 1707 no votes.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured After Vehicle Sideswipes Another

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford Ranger, driven by 70-year-old Kerry Turpin of Sedalia, was on Sacajawea Road, one-half mile west of US 65, around 3 p.m., when he sideswiped an eastbound 2006 Ford F-350, driven by 36-year-old Dustin J. Simmons of Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Middle School Student Dies After Stabbing

Kansas City Police say a student who was stabbed Tuesday morning in the bathroom at a Kansas City middle school has died. Emergency crews responded to Northeast Middle School, 4904 Independence Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m. Investigators said a male student was been stabbed and was later taken to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

La Monte Disturbance Leads to Arrest

On Sunday morning, Pettis County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to reports of a physical domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Walnut in La Monte. Deputies on scene were advised that Thomas Kirk was the primary aggressor and confirmed this via injuries sustained to...
LA MONTE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Injured After Dodge Strikes Freightliner

A Warsaw man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by 58-year-old James S. Miller of Warsaw, was on I-70 at the 66.4-mile marker, when it struck a westbound 2023 Freightliner, driven by 29-year-old Aleou Secka of St. Louis.
WARSAW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Independence Man Dies In Jackson County Motorcycle Accident

An Independence man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1996 Harley Davidson, driven by 55-year-old Joseph L. Hammond of Independence, was on US 24, west of Burnley Road around 6:30 p.m., when the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier, ejecting the driver.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy