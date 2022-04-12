Sedalia Police Reports For April 12, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday morning, Pettis County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to reports of a physical domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Walnut in La Monte. Deputies on scene were advised that Thomas Kirk was the primary aggressor and confirmed this via injuries sustained to the reporting party. Furthermore, Deputies noticed a large bag of marijuana in plain view and seized it. Kirk was arrested and booked into the Pettis County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies will also be submitting charges on the other individual, a minor, through the Juvenile Office for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO