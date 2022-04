An Altoona woman’s weekend started badly when she was pulled over for a traffic stop and allegedly fought with officers. Police stopped 38-year-old Lacey Debrower on Old Highway 218 at McCollister Boulevard Friday just after 7 pm and told her to exit her vehicle. She allegedly refused to get out of the Chevy S10 she was operating, ignoring all lawful orders to do so. Police say they had to physically remove Debrower from the vehicle as she grabbed onto objects inside to stop them from doing so.

