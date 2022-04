Colorado Springs Airport wants to double the number of gates to its passenger terminal from 12 to 24, according to a draft copy of the airport's master plan. The addition could cost $75 million to $125 million and probably would be built in two phases, depending on passenger traffic during the next 20 years, said Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs aviation director. Denver-based aviation planning firm Jviation has developed five alternatives to expand the 12-gate terminal once additional capacity is needed. The recommended option calls for 12 additional gates as well as more space for ticketing and baggage claim areas.

